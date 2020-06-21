Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell sits down with Gibson TV’s “Icons” series and discusses songwriting, guitars, the formation of his influential band and more. Gibson TV unveiled a sneak peek of the upcoming episode this weekend. The full episode will air in July.

“I grew up on bands that wrote good riffs. I just wanted to play guitar and write songs,” Cantrell says in the trailer.

As one of the driving forces behind the writing of classics “Them Bones,” “Rooster,” “Would,” and “Heaven Beside You,” Cantrell specializes in creative riffs, inventive vocal harmonies, odd-time signatures and introspective lyrics. His blend of acoustic and electric guitars elevated the band’s songs above the sonic pummeling of other bands who broke out of the Seattle scene in the early ‘90s.

Cantrell recently revealed he is working on a new solo album. In the “Icons” interview, he comments on the bond he feels with the musicians who make up his band.

“The reasons and meaning behind why we all do it and where we come from… is not lost on us. Thirty-three years later and we’re still going. The heart of the band is intact.”