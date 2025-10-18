Late Alice in Chains Frontman Layne Staley’s Unpublished Writings and Artwork Collected in a New Book, ‘This Angry Pen of Mine’

A new book will offer Alice in Chains fans a look inside of the creative world of the band’s late lead singer, Layne Staley. This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley, which will be published on November 11, features a collection of the legendary vocalist’s handwritten lyrics, poetry, and original artwork, as well as rare photos, fan tributes, and more.

Staley was the founding lead singer of Alice in Chains, which formed in Seattle in 1987. Layne’s raw, emotive vocals helped define the popular Seattle grunge band’s sound. While guitarist/backing singer Jerry Cantrell was Alice in Chains’ principal songwriter, Staley also co-wrote many of the group’s tunes. Among them were “Man in the Box,” “I Stay Away,” “Again,” “Get Born Again,” and “Fear the Voices.” Layne also wrote the popular Alice in Chains song “Angry Chair” by himself.

In addition, Staley wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the sole album by his side project Mad Season, Above, which was released in 1995.

Sadly, Staley battled with serious drug addiction and mental health issues throughout his life that he wasn’t able to overcome. In April 2002, he was found dead of a drug overdose in his Seattle apartment. He was just 34 years old.

More About This Angry Pen of Mine

This Angry Pen of Mine is a 208-page book that features previously unpublished writings, artwork, and photos, as well as images of some of his personal belongings. It also includes artwork and written tributes from fans.

According to an official description, the book features “scribblings and heartfelt musings [that serve as] a window into the emotional depths of a man who gave so much of himself to his art and his fans, even as he struggled with his own battles.”

You can check out some preview pages from This Angry Pen of Mine, and pre-order the book, at SimonandSchuster.com. Among the images are a photo as Staley as a baby being held by his mother, and a pic of Layne as a teenager playing the drums. Other pages feature some snippets of lyrics or poetry, a page of notebook paper on which he listed all the parts to his drum kit.

