Watch Nancy Wilson, Jerry Cantrell, and Sammy Hagar Deliver Chilling Performance of Alice In Chains’ “Brother”

While Jerry Cantrell, Nancy Wilson, and Sammy Hagar each paved their own path in the music industry, in 2016, they joined forces for a special performance. Adding talent from bands like Heart, Van Halen, and Alice in Chains, the trio decided to cover the hit song “Brother”, which was written by Cantrell. Packed with emotional lyrics, the performance blended vulnerability and power in a way only artists of this caliber could pull off.

Aside from being a singer, Hagar also hosted the Rock and Roll Road Trip series. The show offered the singer the chance to tour the country, meeting legends like Wilson and Cantrell. And to make it better, the show not only featured exclusive interviews but also performances that seemed like a dream. The idea of Wilson, Hagar, and Cantrell harmonizing sounded too good to be true. But thanks to AXS TV, the performance became a reality.

Pouring his heart into the song, Cantrell explained his inspiration behind the lyrics. And as the title suggested, it was for his brother. “My parents split [when] we were pretty young, and there was a time when me and my brother weren’t getting along too well. And my mom was having a hard time raising us, too.”

Nancy Wilson, Jerry Cantrell & Sammy Hagar Labeled “2 Princes And A Queen”

With tension in the house reaching a boiling point, Cantrell’s brother decided to live with their father. “My brother moved in with my dad in Oklahoma, so I didn’t see him for quite a long time. We were separated for a while.”

Never forgetting the pain of being separated, Cantrell channeled those emotions into the lyrics. And those words continued to resonate with fans.

“Holy eff – she just casually pulls out something that is more beautiful and powerful than 95% of any music I’ve heard in like 30 years.” “OMG, she hasn’t aged. She has always been, and always will be, the most beautiful woman in rock and roll.” “I have been a fan of Heart since I was in high school in the 1970s. Hello, Nancy Wilson! Fantastic. “These 3 here have MORE than paid their music dues in life. Thanks for sharing.” “What a crazy trio hanging of rock legends hanging out, 2 princes and a Queen.”

Understanding the importance of the performance, fans couldn’t get enough as the video gained over 200,000 views. For many, it wasn’t just a cover – it was a rare moment where talent, history, and heart all came together in one unforgettable performance. And judging by the reaction, that number will only keep climbing as more people discover the magic that happens when true rock legends share a stage.

