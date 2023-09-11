5 Books Every Jimmy Buffett Fan Should Read

The late Jimmy Buffett is known for his island-themed songs and upbeat live performances, but his talents spawned far outside the music world. He was the definition of a multi-talented artist, trying his hand at acting roles, multiple business ventures, and even founding his own “Margaritaville” retirement village.

Aside from his already extensive list of creative accomplishments, Buffett also proved himself a thoughtful, creative, and talented novelist. He penned two popular children’s books but also published multiple best-selling projects that appealed to a wide range of readers.

From an adventure-filled mystery to a reflective autobiography, here are five Jimmy Buffett books every music fan should add to their reading list.

1. Tales from Margaritaville

One year after making his publishing debut with his children’s book The Jolly Mon, Buffett released this captivating collection of short stories. Tales from Margarita became a New York Times best-seller shortly after its release in 1989, offering bite-sized tales from mysterious fictional locales like the Snake Bite Key.

2. A Salty Piece of Land

This hit novel from 2004 is a light and breezy read that continues the storyline from Take Another Road, one of the short narratives in Tales from Margaritaville. A Salty Piece of Land follows the adventures of the fictional character Tully Mars as he journeys through the Caribbean, eventually leading him to a beachside lighthouse in need of repair.

3. Swine Not?

Buffett’s final book, released in 2008, offers a humorous tale of a family moved from the familiar country life in Tennessee to the hustle and bustle of New York City. Their beloved pig comes along for the ride, embarking on its own set of new adventures in the big city, brought to life through illustrations from longtime friend Helen Bransford.

4. Where Is Joe Merchant?

In 1992, Buffett added another best-selling novel to his repertoire with Where Is Joe Merchant? The singer/songwriter introduces readers to a seaplane pilot named Frank Bama, who embarks on an unexpected adventure when an ex-girlfriend reenters his life with a desperate plea for assistance.

5. A Pirate Looks at Fifty

Named in reference to Buffett’s 1975 track “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” this 1998 memoir offers an open and enthralling look back at his life and career. A Pirate Looks at Fifty takes fans through his early years, achievements, and personal challenges, all the way to the celebrations surrounding his 50th birthday.

