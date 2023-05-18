Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Forced to Postpone Weekend Concert

Jimmy Buffett is in the hospital after going in for a quick check-up. The hitmaker turned to social media early Thursday morning (May 18) to give a health update and to postpone his upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina.

Videos by American Songwriter

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were expected to hit the stage at Charleston’s Credit One Stadium on Saturday, May 20. Buffett explained that he had health issues that required immediate medical attention.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett wrote on Facebook. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California “Winter Tour,” and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

In true Buffett fashion, the crooner kept the concerning situation light with a joke. The “Margaritaville” singer assured ticket-holders that he would return to the spotlight after a full recovery.

Credit: Facebook @jimmybuffettandthecoralreefers

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” he declared. “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Buffett continued to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes as he prioritizes his health. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty,” shared Buffett. “And just remember, ‘Not Yet!'”

The vocalist did not reveal any additional information on his health and why he is in a Boston hospital. A rescheduled date for the May 20 concert in Charleston has yet to be announced, and the musician’s touring schedule on his official website has been cleared.

Alongside Buffett’s statement, his team confirmed that all tickets will be “honored for the new date.” They advised concert-goers to look out for an email with more details or to contact their ticket purchasers directly.

The 76-year-old was forced to scrap his entire 2022 touring schedule in September, after a “brief hospitalization.” He was under strict doctor orders to heal and recuperate.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images