Jimmy Buffett Wrote One of His “Big 8” Songs About a “Pirate” Bartender and Foretold His Tragic End

When Jimmy Buffett first moved to Key West in the early ’70s, he started hanging at bars and venues frequented by locals, including the Chart Room at the Pier House Motel. There is where Buffett had his first performance in Key West and connected with Phil Clark.



Considered a modern-day pirate, Clark, who lived in Key West since the 1960s, led the life of an outlaw. Clark had a storied life from mercenary soldier and even as an advertising executive in New York City. He was busted for smuggling mairjuana from Jamaica, hung around with gun and drug runners and gamblers and also spent time on the Virgin Islands and shared many stories with Buffett of the characters he met along with way.



Fascinated with Clark’s renegage life as a moder-day pirate, he wrote what would become one of his classic “Big 8” songs—those most popular with Parrot Heads, which he performed throughout his career.

“A Pirate Looks at Forty”

Released on Buffett’s fifth album A14 in 1974, “A Pirate Looks at Forty” was his ode to Clark’s adventurous life.



Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call

Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall

You’ve seen it all, you’ve seen it all



Watched the men who rode you switch from sails to steam

And in your belly, you hold the treasures few have ever seen

Most of ’em dream, most of ’em dream

Yes, I am a pirate, two hundred years too late

The cannons don’t thunder, there’s nothin’ to plunder

I’m an over-forty victim of fate

Arriving too late, arriving too late



Eventually, Clark’s luck ran out when he was busted carrying “10 tons of cargo” and went to jail in Orlando. “When he bonded out and came back to Key West, his vitality seemed quenched,” said Carol Shaughnessy, who was engaged to Clark and later became the first editor for Jimmy Buffett’s Coconut Telegraph newsletter and handled his fan correspondences and worked as his publicist.



“He [Clark] had made private plans to say his farewells and disappear,” Shaughnessy added. “The last time I saw him it flashed through my mind that … someone would come to tell me he was dead.”

Later living under an alias, Clark later worked as a bartedn in Sausality under an assumed name and deid by drowning in the San Francisco Bay in the mid-’80s. His death was somehow foreshadowed in Buffett’s “A PIrate Looks at Forty” lyrics.



Mother, mother ocean, after all the years I’ve found

My occupational hazard being my occupation’s just not around

I feel like I’ve drowned, gonna head uptown

I feel like I’ve drowned, gonna head uptown

Covers

Buffett later called his 2000 autobiography A Pirate Looks at Fifty, and the song lived in and in some memorable covers throughout the decades.



During the Peace Sunday rally in Pasadena, California in 1982, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez performed “A Pirate Looks at Forty.” Jack Johnson has also covered “A Pirate Looks at Forty” live for years and released his version on the 2002 soundtrack to The September Sessions.



The day Buffett’s death in September 2023 at age 76, Dave Matthews also performed the classic in his honor.

