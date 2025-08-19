Kelly Clarkson Taking Break From ‘The Voice’, “A-List Stars” Tapped To Fill in as Coach: Report

Just a few months ago, The Voice announced a new version of the show that surrounded winning coaches. Bringing back stars like John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson, NBC revealed The Voice: Battle of Champions. Knowing what it was like to create as a winning team, the three coaches looked forward to season 29. But for Clarkson, tragedy struck when her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, sadly passed away. Sharing two children with Blackstock, Clarkson decided to take a break from the show to help navigate her family through the troubling time.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to The U.S. Sun, a source suggested that Clarkson wasn’t leaving the show but needed some time away from the production due to Blackstock’s passing. The source said, “Kelly will not be at the tapings scheduled next week for Thursday and Friday. Production is working on a replacement coach for her now.”

Besides Clarkson stepping away from the show for a short time, the production surrounded both her and Reba McEntire with love and support. Back in 1989, Reba married Narvel Blackstock. Although the couple had one biological child, Blackstock also brought his own children. Becoming the stepmother to Blackstock, the country star always considered them her children.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Offers Advice to Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire After Brandon Blackstock’s Death]

The Two Stars Who Could Step In For Kelly Clarkson

Caring little about The Voice, the producers turned their attention to helping both Clarkson and Reba through the difficult time. The source added, “Whatever they want, the show will give them. They don’t owe the show anything right now. But they are being incredibly professional throughout this. As much as one can be during a time like this.”

Posting a few pictures of Blackstock on her Instagram page, Reba remembered her son, writing, “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

As for Clarkson, the producers moved to find a replacement for the coming recordings. Although the singer wasn’t stepping away from the show, the insider noted a few stars who were being considered as her “fill-in.” “Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus have been considered to fill in, but right now, it’s all still a work in progress.”

For now, both Clarkson and McEntire are taking comfort in family, while The Voice community stands ready to welcome Clarkson back whenever she feels the time is right.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)