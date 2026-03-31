Joe Giacinto, Blind and Autistic Clarinet Prodigy, Performs National Anthem at MLB Game

With the 2026 MLB season officially underway, the Arizona Diamondbacks kicked off their first home game on Monday against the Detroit Tigers. Aside from celebrating the new season, the Diamondbacks also revealed their new video board, which was over 50% larger than the previous one. And when needing an artist to perform the national anthem for their first home game, the Diamondbacks turned to clarinet phenom Joe Giacinto.

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Throughout history, there have been a select few musicians who showcased the vast artistry behind the instrument. There was Benny Goodman, known as the King of Swing, Sidney Bechet, Doreen Ketchens, Eric Dolphy, and Paquito D’Rivera. Hoping to one day add his name to the list was Giacinto.

Joe Giacinto, a blind and autistic clarinet phenom, performed tonight's National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/SKYs1JCWwq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 31, 2026

Although Giacinto is both blind and autistic, it didn’t stop him from exploring his love for music. And it was that passion that brought him a chance to perform the national anthem. Already gaining over 105,000 views, fans absolutely loved watching Giacinto.

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Joe Giacinto Performed The National Anthem For Another Professional Sports Team

Looking at what fans had to say, comments include:

“seeing it live was even better. and i enjoyed that those that felt obligated to sing did so quietly to allow this beautiful rendition to be front and center” “Good warm sound. Vibrato is nice. Good job man.” “Beautiful! Greatest national anthem on Earth.” “This guy rocked! Awesome anthem, thank you Joe!!!! “Amazing, gave me goosebumps.”

It appeared that Giacinto also brought some good luck with him as the Diamondbacks won the game 9-6. Although struggling near the end of the game, fans erupted as Corbin Carroll smacked a three-run homer and a triple. And while the win gave fans plenty to celebrate, it was Giacinto’s performance that was truly the highlight of the evening.

While a special moment for Giacinto, he is quickly becoming a star. Back in January, he covered the national anthem for the Atlanta Hawks. Once again, fans couldn’t praise the musician enough for his mastery and control of the instrument, noting the warmth of his tone and the emotion he brings. And as his name continues to reach new audiences, it’s becoming clear that Giacinto is a star in the making.

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)