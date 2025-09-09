Joey Feek’s Daughter Leaves Flowers at Her Grave on What Would’ve Been Her 50th Birthday

It’s been almost 10 years since Joey Feek died. The singer, who was best known for being part of the Joey + Rory with her husband, Rory Feek, would have turned 50 on Sept. 9.

In honor of the melancholy milestone, Rory took to Instagram to share a video of his and Joey’s daughter, Indiana, laying flowers on the late singer’s grave.

In the clip, the tot, who was just a toddler when her mom died, visited Joey’s gravesite with her dad. The duo laid flowers by Joey’s grave as they talked.

Eventually, Rory and Indiana walked over to a bench to join Rebecca, the woman Rory married in 2024.

Before they headed away from the gravesite, Indiana ran back to her mom’s tombstone to lay a kiss on it. She then joined her dad a stepmom, walking hand-in-hand back towards their home.

“Today would be Joey’s 50th birthday, and as we remember and lift her up on this special day, I feel incredibly grateful for the life with her that I got to be part of,” Rory captioned the emotional clip. “For the amazing music, example and especially the love she left behind… inside our little girl Indiana, in me, and in others.”

“Because I knew what love was,” he continued, “I am able to know what love is, and experience the beautiful life and story we are part of now.”

Rory concluded the post with a quote, which read, “Love doesn’t die when our hearts stop beating. It lives on in the ones we poured love into… “

Joey Feek’s Life and Career

Joey and Rory tied the knot in 2002. After a third place finish on the CMT competition series Can You Duet in 2008, the pair landed a record deal.

They went on to release eight albums throughout the course of their partnership.

A few months after Indiana’s birth, Joey was diagnosed with cervical cancer. A year later, Rory announced that his wife’s diagnosis was terminal. She died on March 16, 2016.

After her death, Joey + Rory won a GRAMMY for their final album, Hymns That Are Important to Us.

Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage