John 5 Praises Vince Neil’s Vocals and Stage Presence in Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency

While his career with Mötley Crüe came with a few ups and downs, Vince Neil returned to the group when they decided to reunite in 2018. Although loving his time on stage with the band, tragedy struck last Christmas when Neil revealed he suffered a stroke. Having to take time away from the stage to focus on his recovery, many fans believed the end of Mötley Crüe had finally come. But not ready to step away from the spotlight just yet, the group joined forces to helm a Las Vegas residency. And according to John 5, the singer looked and sounded great.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, John 5 discussed the skepticism surrounding their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Having had some hesitation of his own, the musician quickly learned how dedicated Neil was when it came to his voice. “When we got into rehearsal, we were, like, ‘Oh. He’s moving good.’ And then he started singing, and we were, like, ‘Oh my God, he’s singing great, actually.’”

John 5 Claims Las Vegas Residency “Some Of The Best Shows We’ve Ever Done”

Remembering how Neil recalled having to learn to walk again after his stroke, John 5 was still amazed at how fast he recovered. Going from walking to singing in a short amount of time, he insisted, “He’s killing it. And there’s no tracks or anything like that. He’s just singing great… When I heard ‘Home Sweet Home’, I was, like, ‘Holy s**t. This is really, really great.’”

As for Neil, he never forgot the position he found himself in following the stroke. Having his entire left side go limp, he explained, “I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

With the entire band praising his efforts and commitment to his craft, John 5 promised, “This is some of the best shows we’ve ever done. So, we’re super, super excited.”

Looking at their ongoing residency in Las Vegas, Mötley Crüe scheduled several shows throughout September and October. According to their website, the final show will take place on October 3rd. And if John 5’s words are any indication, fans can expect Neil to finish the run stronger than ever.

