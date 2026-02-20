John Fogerty Reacts to Being Chosen To Receive the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Highest Honor: “This Is Astounding to Me”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame recently announced that John Fogerty is the 2026 recipient of its prestigious Johnny Mercer Award. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the institution. It’s presented to an individual songwriter or songwriting team that’s been previously inducted into the Hall of Fame and has amassed a body of work deemed of exceptionally high-quality and cultural impact.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fogerty, 80, will receive the honor at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala. The event is scheduled for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

[RELATED: John Fogerty Recalls How He Wrote Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” in New ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Episode]

Fogerty has posted a video message on his social media pages expressing his joy about being chosen for the honor.

“Wow! … I just found out I am to receive the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman said in the clip. “This is just astounding to me. I’m so happy about this.”

Fogerty then commented about how he recently regained the ownership of the songs he wrote for Creedence.

“You know, after struggling my whole life to try and get my songs back from the early days, I finally did just a couple of years ago,” he said. “My songs are very personal to me. It really means a lot to me to get them back and own them.”

Fogerty concluded, “And now to be honored by receiving a very high honor about my songwriting, it’s just the coolest thing. I’ve admired great songs and great songwriters my whole life, and this will be something that I really cherish.”

Statement from Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers

Chic’s Nile Rodgers, who’s the chairman of Songwriters Hall of Fame, issued a statement about Fogerty and the many classic tunes he’s written.

“The first time I heard Creedence Clearwater Revival, I was a mere highschooler,” Rodgers said. “It was also the first time I heard John Fogerty’s voice, one of the most distinctive ever. To this day I’ve never heard anyone else sound like him. His unique songwriting ability is another quality. He’s one of those rare talents who is unmistakably himself.”

Rodgers added, “His style of composition is rock and roll mastery. It’s what I’ve always personally believed in, something I call ‘The art of complex simplicity.’ He’s done what I believe all great songwriters do. He makes us feel. He deserves this award as much as anyone who’s ever received it, or will receive it, in the future. I send my congratulations to John Fogerty.”

More About the Johnny Mercer Award and the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Johnny Mercer Award is presented to songwriters whose work “upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer.” Among the many classic songs written or co-written by Mercer are “Hooray For Hollywood,” “That Old Black Magic,” “Come Rain Or Come Shine,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “Moon River,” and “Summer Wind.”

Among the previous recipients of the honor are Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Van Morrison, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Smokey Robinson, Dolly Parton, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller.

Meanwhile, Songwriters Hall of Fame also recently announced its list of 2026 inductees. Among them are Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Taylor Swift, and KISS co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

More About Fogerty, Including His Upcoming 2026 Performance Plans

Fogerty was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Among his many other career achievements is a 1993 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Fogerty has several upcoming concerts lined up for 2026. His next performance will take place March 14 at the Festival Vive Latino 2026 in Mexico City. John also will play three Las Vegas shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on March 18, 20, and 21.

Fogerty also recently announced concerts on June 26 in Lincoln, California, and October 2 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)