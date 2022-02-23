John Mayer’s Drummer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Gig, Questlove Fills In

Ahead of John Mayer’s concert on Monday night (February 21) in New York City, the famed guitarist’s drummer tested positive for COVID-19.

But not to fear: legendary drummer Questlove of The Roots filled in for the drummer and the show went on.

A clip of Questlove playing with the band surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, with the handle Wu-Tang Is For The Children writing, “John Mayer’s drummer Steve Ferrone tested positive for COVID last night right before their show at MSG and it sounds like @questlove filled in nicely….whatever this jam is it slaps”

John Mayer’s drummer Steve Ferrone tested positive for COVID last night right before their show at MSG and it sounds like @questlove filled in nicely….whatever this jam is it slaps pic.twitter.com/gf67cxUbRu — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 22, 2022

Popular social media user (and former NBA star) Rex Chapman re-tweeted the clip and Questlove himself responded with a meme of Prince blowing kisses.

Chapman wrote, “Questlove @questlove is incredible.”

Truly, is there anything Questlove can’t do?

The Roots frontman is also the bandleader for the late-night show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Questlove announced a new music cartoon show that’s currently airing on the streaming platform Disney+ with his longtime collaborator Black Thought.

The new music series will seek to inspire and empower children with positive messages, uplifting tones, and cultural affirmations. The new series began streaming on February 2 and also aired on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Over the summer, Questlove dropped the acclaimed documentary, Summer of Soul, for which he’s recently been nominated for an Oscar.

In an interview during this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, where Questlove’s film, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), opened the event and had its world premiere, the Roots drummer says he was compelled by the footage he saw of what came to be dubbed “Black Woodstock” to create the documentary. “I should have grown up watching this,” he said. “It could have informed me.”

See a trailer for Summer of Soul below.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images