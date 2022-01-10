Actor and Drummer John Stamos Remembers Friend, Bob Saget

Comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (Jan. 9). He was 65. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known, though reports said there was no foul play or drugs suspected.

Saget’s television Full House co-star and part-time The Beach Boys drummer, John Stamos, remembered his fallen friend on social media, expressing great sadness for Saget.

Stamos took to Twitter to express his thoughts to his followers: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

When last we wrote about Stamos, he was playing the kit for Mike Love on Love’s then-new single, “This Too Shall Pass,” during the pandemic lockdown. Stamos, who first began playing drums at four years old, often sang on Full House.

He was known as a musician in the show, in which he starred with Saget, he even had his own studio and band, Jesse and the Rippers. That band played a reunion show on late-night television on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Stamos released his debut album in 1994, Shades of Blue. More recently, he plays with Love and the Beach Boys.

Many other celebrities, from Tim Allen to Larry The Cable Guy to Marc Maron and Jon Stewart, remembered Saget, who died very unexpectedly. Saget was just beginning a multi-stop comedy tour and had posted on social media hours before he passed, expressing great enthusiasm for the shows ahead.

Saget wrote, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out. ✌️”

Star performers like Brian Wilson shared memories of Saget on social media.

“1988: Brian and the ‘Boys appear on Full House. Thinking of Bob Saget,” he wrote.

1988: Brian and the ‘Boys appear on Full House. Thinking of Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/rjHlfasd2G — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2022

Sara Evans took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Saget’s death. “I’m so sad to hear about Bob Saget passing away! We met on the set of Nashville Squares and he was as funny as he was kind. Sending prayers to his family!”

I’m so sad to hear about Bob Saget passing away! We met on the set of Nashville Squares and he was as funny as he was kind. Sending prayers to his family! 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yt5uasjo4k — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) January 10, 2022

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images