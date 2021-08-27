New Box Set from The Beach Boys, ‘Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971’

Five CD collection celebrates and chronicles the band’s late ’60s/early ’70s era with 108 previously unreleased tracks, demos, live recordings, a capella tracks and more

Los Angeles – August 27, 2021 – The Beach Boys new box set, Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, is out now; this one is to honor the 50th anniversary of the band’s timeless and often underappreciated albums, Sunflower and Surf’s Up.



This expansive five-CD box set chronicles and explores in depth this metamorphic and highly influential 1969-1971 period of the band’s legendary career. Assembled by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013’s Grammy Award-winning SMiLE Sessions, this new comprehensive collection features newly remastered versions of Sunflower and Surf’s Up, and boasts 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the album sessions.

Housed in a book style package, the set is rounded out with a 48-page book loaded with unreleased and rare photos, lyric sheets, tape box images, recording artifacts, insightful new liner notes by noted radio veteran and Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson.



It also contains new and archival interviews with Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, and others.



Feel Flows is also available in abbreviated versions including 4LP on both black vinyl and limited edition Translucent Blue and Translucent Gold color vinyl, 2LP black vinyl and 2CD editions.

Ahead of the release of Feel Flows, two video featurettes have been released featuring rare and unreleased photos and video of the band, including performance clips, studio footage, and archival interviews. The first two episodes provide a rare peek into the making of the records. The final installment of the series will be released next week.



Check out the first two episodes here: https://TheBeachBoys.lnk.to/FeelFlowsFeaturettes

https://youtu.be/HGhvYTG-Nao

“Feel Flows is emphatic proof that The Beach Boys never stopped making sublime, artful, spiritually invested music…Sunflower and Surf’s Up represent their second great peak.” -Uncut



“Feel Flows is full of little revelations, glimpses of The Beach Boys’ haphazardly evolving, still magical process in the early ’70s.” -Mojo

“Sunflower and Surf’s Up are rightly regarded as among The Beach Boys’ best efforts, and the bonus tracks enrich the experience.” –Goldmine

