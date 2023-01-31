Jonas Brothers Announce New Album Coming May 5

The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Jan. 30). After cementing their place alongside generations of iconic musicians and entertainers, the trio announced they have a new album in the works with the on-the-nose title, The Album.

“I think we should make a quick announcement,” Nick told the crowd at the ceremony. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5.”

The record is the long-awaited follow-up to the group’s comeback album Happiness Begins, released in 2019. With the release of their last record, the group has wrapped up their creative partnership with hitmaker Ryan Tedder and began working with Jon Bellion.

Hollywood! Here we are 😎 So proud to officially be a part of the @WalkofFameStar! Thank you to each and every person who came out and watched the livestream to celebrate with us. Next up? New music! https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg pic.twitter.com/5a1FFvXifJ — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 31, 2023

“The album is done,” Nick shared earlier this year. “We are very excited about it. We’re kind of in that planning moment with the campaign, the album, the single—all the things.”

In a separate interview, the youngest Jo-Bro let gave fans an inkling as to what the impending project might sound like.

“The key to Jon’s initial pitch was bringing in influences from the ’70s, but with a really modern edge to it,” he said. “We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

Added Joe: “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot. I think about the fact that our kids will listen to this music.”

The trio also cited the Bee Gees as a major source of inspiration for the record. “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” said Kevin. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

While fans have been waiting for another project from the brothers, Nick and Joe have continued to work on their solo pursuits. The Joe-helmed band DNCE shared a slew of singles last year including “Dancing Feet,” “Move” and “Got Me Good.” Nick’s latest project, Spaceman, came out in 2021.

Jonas Brothers announce the release day of their new album and tease their upcoming tour at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/4oIEP86jXM pic.twitter.com/5L2YEaKsOu — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2023

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)