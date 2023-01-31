Smokey Robinson Announces New Album, Shares “If We Don’t Have Each Other”

Smokey Robinson has announced a new album, Gasms. The project is set to drop on Friday, April 28.

The new LP will be Robinson’s first in almost 10 years. The Motown standout released Smokey & Friends in 2014, which featured other big names like Elton John, James Taylor, Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend. To celebrate the album news, Robinson also released the project’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson said in a press statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Robinson shared the new music announcement on Twitter. “I’m so excited to share with you my new music coming out tomorrow JAN 27th!!!” he wrote. “Check back in with me on all platforms to be the first to enjoy it!! Love to you ALL!! See you tomorrow!”

He later added: “My New Music is OUT NOW!!! “If We Don’t Have Each Other” is my New Single available on all platforms… the New album ‘GASMS’ is available April 28, 2023. Pre-Order to hear it first! Pre-order here: https://smokeyrobinson.lnk.to/GASMS #smokeyrobinson #gasms“

On Friday (Feb. 3), Robinson and Berry Gordy will be honored with the Person(s) of the Year Award at the MusiCares ceremony. The event takes place annually on the Friday before the Grammy Awards and celebrates the honorees’ creative accomplishments and philanthropic work.

Check out Robinson’s newest single below. The song is a smoothed-out reminder that we need other people in this life and should treat others with love and respect.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach