Nick Jonas Confirms Jonas Brothers Tour, Says Next Album is “Done”

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers made their comeback with a vengeance, releasing an album, embarking on a global tour, and taking on a Las Vegas residency. Now, 2023 is shaping up to look the same for Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick, the youngest of the Brothers Jonas, revealed the band’s upcoming plans.

“Later this year, there will be a tour,” he explained to Clarkson, speaking with the host about balancing new fatherhood while being on the road.

“I will probably be hitting you up for advice on how we should structure it because I’ve never done it,” he told her, adding his excitement.

“The album is done,” he also shared, explaining, “We are very excited about it. We’re kind of in that planning moment with the campaign, the album, the single—all the things.”

A new album will follow up the trio’s 2019 release, Happiness Begins.

2023 will also see the band return to Vegas with a handful of their Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas shows, a residency that first launched in June 2022. The brothers will headline Dolby Live at Park MGM this Feb. 17, 18, and 19.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,” the Jonas Brothers shared in an Instagram post on their official account. On their own separate pages, the brothers individually announced their excitement for the year to come.

“2023 is going to be pretty special,” Nick shared, “This is just the beginning…”

Joe wrote, “Who’s ready for more @jonasbrothers? Can it just be 2023 now?? We have so much to share with you,” as Kevin teased, “Can’t wait to see you in February. We’ve got some big plans on the way and Vegas is just the start.”

