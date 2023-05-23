Jonas Brothers’ New Record Hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

Written by John Mendelsohn

The Jonas Brothers‘ latest record, simply titled The Album, has become the band’s fourth album to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. Prior to the release of The Album, The Jonas Brothers had three albums hit No. 1, including Happiness Begins (2019), Lines (2009), Vines and Trying Times, and A Little Bit Longer (2008).

Republic Records released The Album on May 12. The record sold 35,500 copies within its first week of release. The Album consists of 12 tracks, including the singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In her review for Rolling Stone, Maura Johnston mostly praises The Album. She writes, “How serious are Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas about stoking a carefree vibe on their sixth full-length? Not only did they give it the hair-tossing title The Album, they’ve also stocked it with songs that have titles like ‘Vacation Eyes,’ ‘Summer in the Hamptons,’ and ‘Vacation Baby.’ The result is a sparkling pop party full of romance and hooks, with the three brothers—along with pop maximalist Jon Bellion and other top-tier producers—flexing their songwriting and harmonic chops.”

Other albums that have climbed up the Billboard Top Album Sales chart include Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories, which was once at No. 1 and is now at No. 2. Lauren Daigle’s self-titled album has hit No. 3, while Joji’s vinyl release of Smithereens took the No. 7 spot.

Last week, in an Instagram post promoting “Waffle House,” The Jonas Brothers wrote, “The journey this record has taken us on has been a one-of-a-kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us. Thank you to the incredible @jonbellion for helping us bring this body of work to life. We’re so proud of these songs and hope you love it as much as we do. THE ALBUM is yours now!”

