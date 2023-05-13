The Jonas Brothers Talk Songwriting “Journey” Behind Their ’70s-Inspired Album

The Jonas Brothers have every reason to “Celebrate!” as they have released their highly anticipated collection, The Album.

On the heels of their viral hit “Waffle House,” the sibling trio have pushed out the full-length tracklist containing 12 pop-rock songs—a sound unfamiliar to the Jonas fandom. While cultivating the collection alongside producer Jon Bellion, the trio experimented with their sound.

“The journey this record has taken us on has been a one-of-a-kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us,” they shared in the statement. “Thank you to the incredible Jon Bellion for helping us bring this body of work to life.”

Nick Jonas told E! News that the album embodies the music they grew up on —Stevie Wonder, The Bee Gees, Jay Ferguson, and Boston.

“We’re taking the roots of what our sound is,” shared the hitmaker. “But also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to.”

The old-world-inspired collection is soaked with exhilarating guitar pulls, horns, piano riffs, and even touches of disco. The project follows their chart-topping track, Happiness Begins, which served as their triumphant return back to the spotlight after breaking up.

“A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years. So, we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room, and work on new music,” said frontman Joe Jonas. “To be able to do that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled,” he added.

“Wings” marked the first release, which is a pop-funk track. Meanwhile, “Americana” pays homage to Jay Z, Nelly, and New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen. Their maturity shines through, as they touch upon topics like fatherhood, family, marriage, and sex.

“It feels like The Album has been swirling around in my head for so long, and we finally get to share it in its entirety with all of you!” said Joe. “Could not be more excited to share this new chapter with all of you. Working on The Album has been such a fulfilling process, and bringing songs like ‘Vacation Eyes’ and ‘Little Bird’ to life has been so special,” added guitarist Kevin Jonas on social media.

“Little Bird” might be their most vulnerable track to date. The powerful ballad conveys a narrative about a father welcoming their daughter into the world and preparing to one day give her off. “Vacation Eyes” is a steamy song about holding your partner close.

The platinum-selling artists are gearing up to perform the project on their nationwide tour, slated to kick off in August. They will deliver some of their biggest hits from all five albums. The forthcoming trek follows their Broadway residency in New York City.

“We’re looking forward to being on the road again,” said the band. “It’s been a minute since we’ve actually been able to do a long tour. So, look out for it.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images