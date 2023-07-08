Jonas Brothers Team with Tomorrow X Together on “Do It Like That”

Written By Peter Burditt

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together and real-life family band the Jonas Brothers have teamed up to release their new single, “Do It Like That,” on Friday (July 7). The song performed by the two mega-groups was produced by Ryan Tedder. “Do It Like That” is intended to be a jubilant song that embodies the essence of summer fun or, as Tomorrow X Together band member Soobin put it, “[the] summer anthem of the year.”

Before their collaboration, the Grammy-nominated Jonas Brothers had a consistent presence in mainstream media thanks to their plethora of appearances and accolades that include their Disney television show Jonas, their 5x-platinum and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Sucker.” All of these credentials have cemented the Jonas Brothers as one of the most renowned groups of the 21st century.

Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers share a similar track record, as Tomorrow X Together is one of the most popular bands in South Korea. The pop group obtained this status through their albums Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which sat at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. Other milestones that bolster the band’s notoriety include their performance at Lollapalooza 2022 as the first K-pop act to headline the festival and an MTV EMA award.

The Jonas Brothers’ influence on the K-pop group makes the collaboration a full-circle one. “I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track,” Tomorrow X Together member Yeonjun said in a release.

“Do It Like That” incorporates a very familiar sound of both groups that includes smooth vocals, an upbeat rhythm, lively melodies, and a catchy chorus set to become ingrained in the minds of listeners.

Listen to the new single below.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)