Lil Uzi Vert Goes No. 1, Announces Pink Tape Tour

After three years of relative inactivity, Lil Uzi Vert is back at full capacity. Less than two weeks removed from delivering their third studio album Pink Tape, Uzi has now announced an accompanying nationwide tour, their first in half a decade.
Videos by American Songwriter
Breaking the news Friday via a press release, Uzi’s Pink Tape Tour will consist of 17 dates beginning on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis and ending on Nov. 22 in their hometown of Philadelphia. Tickets are now available on Uzi’s website.
Hours after Uzi made this announcement, HitsDailyDouble reported that Pink Tape will officially top the Billboard 200 this week selling 167,000 units, becoming the first hip-hop album to hit No. 1 so far this year. While also dethroning Morgan Wallen’s 15-week reign atop the chart, Pink Tape’s first-week victory also carries massive implications for Uzi’s fans, as the rapper promised they would deliver another full-length project if this goal was met. It is believed that this would come in the form of Luv is Rage 3, the third addition to Uzi’s Luv is Rage series that most recently saw Luv is Rage 2 release in 2017.
Overall, Summer 2023 has turned out to be transformative for the Philly rapper, as they now look to extend the great vibes into the fall. Check out the Pink Tape Tour dates below.
10-21 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10-23 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10-24 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10-25 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10-31 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-02 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
11-03 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
11-05 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
11-06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
11-08 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11-09 Austin, TX – Moody Center
11-10 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11-13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
11-18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban