Lil Uzi Vert Goes No. 1, Announces Pink Tape Tour

After three years of relative inactivity, Lil Uzi Vert is back at full capacity. Less than two weeks removed from delivering their third studio album Pink Tape, Uzi has now announced an accompanying nationwide tour, their first in half a decade.

Breaking the news Friday via a press release, Uzi’s Pink Tape Tour will consist of 17 dates beginning on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis and ending on Nov. 22 in their hometown of Philadelphia. Tickets are now available on Uzi’s website.

Hours after Uzi made this announcement, HitsDailyDouble reported that Pink Tape will officially top the Billboard 200 this week selling 167,000 units, becoming the first hip-hop album to hit No. 1 so far this year. While also dethroning Morgan Wallen’s 15-week reign atop the chart, Pink Tape’s first-week victory also carries massive implications for Uzi’s fans, as the rapper promised they would deliver another full-length project if this goal was met. It is believed that this would come in the form of Luv is Rage 3, the third addition to Uzi’s Luv is Rage series that most recently saw Luv is Rage 2 release in 2017.

Overall, Summer 2023 has turned out to be transformative for the Philly rapper, as they now look to extend the great vibes into the fall. Check out the Pink Tape Tour dates below.

10-21 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10-23 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10-24 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10-25 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10-31 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11-02 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

11-03 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

11-05 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

11-06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

11-08 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11-09 Austin, TX – Moody Center

11-10 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11-13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

11-18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

