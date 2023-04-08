Lewis Capaldi and Jonas Brothers Duet On Crowd-Pleasing Rendition of “Lovebug”

Everybody say, “Thank you, Lewis Capaldi!” The Scottish singer surprised an audience at Radio City Music Hall with the Jonas Brothers earlier this week. The foursome performed the Jo Bros 2008 hit “Lovebug.”

Capaldi concerts are nothing if not fun. They mirror the “Someone You Loved” singer’s fun-loving demeanor. If you’re unfamiliar, take a look at any one of his TikTok videos and you’ll understand what we’re talking about. Bringing the Jonas Brothers out for the encore was surely the icing on the cake for an already well-entertained audience.

“We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight,” Joe Jonas said before the trio launched into the acoustic guitar-led number (via Billboard).

Nick Jonas continued, “We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you.”

“Lovebug” features on the brothers’ blockbuster album A Little Bit Longer. The romantic ballad acted as the second single from the record and has since become an undisputed standout in the Jonas Brothers fandom.

The trio took on the first verse alone with Nick on lead vocal duties. Called you for the first time yesterday / Finally found the missing part of me / Felt so close but you were far away / Left me without anything to say, he sang. Capaldi then joined in for the remainder of the song.

Before the final chorus, Kevin launched into a hammering guitar solo. Capaldi played Vanna White in the background, letting the brothers run the stage for a moment.

Check out the full performance, below.

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to release a new album. Simply titled The Album, the project is set for release on May 5. The brothers have already teased the album with a few singles including “Wings” and “Waffle House.”

As made clear by the singles, The Album will have a ’70s flare to it. The trio worked with Jon Bellion on production duties to make something that lived in the same vein as the Bee Gees.

“They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin said earlier this year. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio