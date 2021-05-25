Jonas Brothers, Marshmello Reveal “Leave Me Before You Love Me”

The Jonas Brothers revealed the video for “Leave Before You Love Me,” featuring DJ Marshmello, just days after performing the new single with the electronic producer and DJ on the Billboard Music Awards.

Marking their first awards show performance in more than a decade, the Jonas Brothers played a medley of their hits, including “Sucker,” “What a Man Gotta Do,” and “Only Human.”

Closing out the show, they also teased another new song “Remember This”—also the name of their upcoming 44-date summer tour, featuring Kelsea Ballerini in the supporting slot, which kicks off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas and runs through Oct. 27 in Los Angeles—along with the Marshmello collaboration “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Known for his hits “Happier,” “Silence” (feat. Khalid), “Chasing Colors” with Miley Cyrus, and “Wolves,” a collaboration with Selena Gomez, Marshello (real name Christopher Comstock), recently released his first NFT project Welcome to the Melloverse! featuring exclusive experiences and music, which follows his 2019 release Joytime III.

Nick Jonas recently released his fourth solo album Spaceman earlier this year, and returned as a coach on Season 20 of The Voice.