Watch Heartbroken ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Break Down in Tears During Emotional Audition

American Idol really knows how to squeeze tears out of its audience! This time, it was through Kimi’s story.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kimi, the lovable singer from Kosovo, has moved back and forth between Kosovo and the United States and has not seen his family for six years. He’s noted how difficult moving was, and how he is alone in the US with his family back in Kosovo. According to Kimi, he wanted to connect with people for his first audition. So, he chose “Heal” by Tom Odell as his audition song, noting that it was “about his inner child.”

[See Americal Idol Judge Luke Bryan Live on Tour in 2024]

In his first appearance on American Idol, Kimi was clearly nervous and became emotional and defeated at the end of the song. The judges coached him through it, offering advice on what to change and what to stop trying to change.

“You’re close to being, like, really a badass singer,” said Bryan.

The judges then pushed him to sing an Albanian song, which he nailed beautifully. He eventually scored a triple “yes” from the judges.

Who is American Idol Contestant Kimi?

Kimi is a 25-year-old Albanian Kosovo native who currently lives in Brooklyn and works as a restaurant server. He grew up with his six siblings watching American Idol from a young age.

“My mom said that since I was born, ‘You’re going to be an artist,’” said Kimi on the show. “And even when I would cry it was a little bit different.”

Kimi also stated that music and singing helped him learn English only six years ago. Just as well, music and singing are an important connection between himself and his mother.

“When she got pregnant with me, Kosovo was going through a war,” said Kimi. “And it was a very, very tough time.”

Kimi’s mother, who was known for her beautiful singing voice, was diagnosed with PTSD and multiple sclerosis a few years after Kimi was born. Kimi went on to talk about his childhood, which heavily involved taking care of his mother, through tears. Because of her diagnosis, he was never able to hear his mother actually sing.

“It really broke my heart,” he said.

We’re rooting for you, Kimi!

Photo courtesy of American Idol’s YouTube channel

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.