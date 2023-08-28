Justin Timberlake and Timbaland Team Up with ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’

Longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are teaming up for an exciting new project. The cross-genre hitmakers will serve as the official curators for ESPN’s 2023 season of Monday Night Football.

Announced today (August 28), the pair will help select music featured in the football series’ “promotional spots, live telecasts, and pre-game shows,” according to a press release.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends says in a statement. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello, and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

The news comes just days after Timbaland and Timberlake teased a new single with Nelly Furtado, set for release on September 1.

The song “Keep Going Up” marks the hit-making trio’s first collaboration since their 2007 No. 1 single “Give It to Me.” Fittingly, Timberlake and Timbaland chose the track to be featured during Monday Night Football‘s kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on September 11.

Watch the first Monday Night Football promo, which includes a sneak preview of “Keep Going Up,” below.

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

