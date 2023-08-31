Ed Sheeran Tapped for Amazon Thursday Night Football Concert Series

Ed Sheeran has often professed his love for UK “Football”, but he is now set to show a little love to the American version of the sport on season two of Amazon’s concert series following Thursday Night Football.

Sheeran is joined by Lil Durk and Feid for the concert series. The shows will kick off on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. PT and continue throughout the season.

“We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” said Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music (per Billboard).

“Join me each week when I’m turning Thursday night into music’s main stage with Amazon Music Live,” host 2 Chainz added. “We’re returning with even more new music, more album drops, and more wild performances than ever before.”

The series will be available on both Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The first season of Amazon’s concert series featured the likes of Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, and more.

In other music/football news, EPSN has tapped Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as the official curators for the 2023 season of Monday Night Football.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends says in a statement.

“ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport,” the statement continued. “We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello, and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images