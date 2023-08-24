A New Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado Collaboration is on the Way

Pop hitmakers Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are reuniting with award-winning producer Timbaland for a new song. The trio’s upcoming project was revealed through a nostalgic teaser video shared on social media Wednesday night (August 23).

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip begins with the words “THE TIME HAS COME” before shifting into a series of clips from past performances, music videos, and recording sessions. The teaser concludes with a black background emblazoned with the numbers “09.01.23,” revealing what is likely to be the project’s official release date.

“WE BACK👀👀👀🤯🤯🤯,” the video’s caption reads. “DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!!”

Although few details are known about the trio’s upcoming project, the release will be their first joint effort since “Give It to Me” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2007. Timbaland and Furtado dominated pop radio a year prior with their steamy hit “Promiscuous.”

Timberlake and Timbaland have shared a close creative bond for years, which stretches back to the creation of the former *NSYNC member’s debut album, Justified. Timbaland produced four tracks from the record and returned to co-produce his follow-up LP, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and third album, The 20/20 Experience.

It’s currently unclear if the upcoming track will be featured on a new solo album from Timbaland or serve as a one-off single. Although he hasn’t released a solo album since 2009, the multi-talented 51-year-old has stayed active in the industry, recording collaborations with artists ranging from Bad Bunny to For King & Country.

He’s still one of the industry’s most in-demand producers and recently worked on tracks released by The Game and Jack Harlow. In May, rapper Swizz Beatz confirmed that Timbaland had been tapped to produce Busta Rhymes’ upcoming 11th studio album.

[RELATED: 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Timbaland Wrote for Other Artists]

It’s been five years since the release of Timberlake’s most recent solo record, Man of the Woods, but many fans have been speculating about a particularly special project that might be in the works. In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz with rumors of an upcoming *NSYNC reunion.

The rumors began to fly after Timberlake shared a video to his social media pages showing him at work in the studio, joined by his former bandmate JC Chasez. Although nothing has been confirmed, it is likely tied to the release of Trolls Band Together, an upcoming film starring Timberlake that includes a storyline about a defunct boy band reuniting.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage