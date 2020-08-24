Often he would quote his name-sake, Townes Van Zandt: “There’s only two kinds of songs. There’s the blues and `Zip-A-Dee-Doo Dah.” To which he added, “Nobody likes a happy song. Let’s face it, ‘Walking On Sunshine’ makes you feel like shit.”
Another great songwriter gone. Justin Townes Earle, only 38, as we announced earlier tonight. In his honor, instead of words, we bring you the work. The songs. He left a songbook of great songs in which the soul of the man lives always.
Now in my life I’ve I’ve had few comforts
And ones I did I pushed aside but now I’m going
Back home to Jesus oh lord drowning in the river wide…
So gather round boys this here’s the last time
You’re gonna see me in one piece
So put a kiss upon my lips oh boys
And then send me off to sleep
From “A Desolate Angel’s Blues”
By Justin Townes Earle
As a fan online wrote this:
“Sometimes you stumble upon a song that reminds you that you’re not alone in this cold world,. Sometimes you hear the first verse and it fills you with the sensation it was written for you. Because every word and note hits right on those heart strings.”
That song is “Saint of Lost Causes.” We bring you that and others songs written by Justin Townes Earle.
“Then there’s nothing left but to grow cold
And pray to the Saint of Lost Causes”