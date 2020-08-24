Often he would quote his name-sake, Townes Van Zandt: “There’s only two kinds of songs. There’s the blues and `Zip-A-Dee-Doo Dah.” To which he added, “Nobody likes a happy song. Let’s face it, ‘Walking On Sunshine’ makes you feel like shit.”

Another great songwriter gone. Justin Townes Earle, only 38, as we announced earlier tonight. In his honor, instead of words, we bring you the work. The songs. He left a songbook of great songs in which the soul of the man lives always.

Now in my life I’ve I’ve had few comforts

And ones I did I pushed aside but now I’m going

Back home to Jesus oh lord drowning in the river wide…



So gather round boys this here’s the last time

You’re gonna see me in one piece

So put a kiss upon my lips oh boys

And then send me off to sleep

From “A Desolate Angel’s Blues”

By Justin Townes Earle

As a fan online wrote this:



“Sometimes you stumble upon a song that reminds you that you’re not alone in this cold world,. Sometimes you hear the first verse and it fills you with the sensation it was written for you. Because every word and note hits right on those heart strings.”



That song is “Saint of Lost Causes.” We bring you that and others songs written by Justin Townes Earle.

“Then there’s nothing left but to grow cold

And pray to the Saint of Lost Causes”

The Saint of Lost Causes

A Desolate Angel’s Blues

Bad Gasoline

Mama’s Eyes

Unfortunately, Anna

Rogers Park

Am I That Lonely Tonight?

“You Can’t Leave”