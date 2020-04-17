K.S. Rhoads Releases First New Single Since 2013, “Chess”

The past decade has been revolutionary when it comes to the music industry. Trends and tastes come and go, fans have found new ways to listen to their favorite artists, and as of the last couple months, livestream concerts have become a way to keep society entertained. For K.S. Rhoads, remaining true to himself through all these years is essential, especially since his new single “Chess,” is his first musical release since 2013!

The single itself is one that practically anyone living in the 21st century can relate to.

“Lyrically, for me, the song is about polarization in society, the framing of us vs. them, and the false notion that, as Isaac Asimov perfectly stated, “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge,” says Rhoads.

“Chess” is a perfect representation of the current state of the world. With the coronavirus pandemic leaving everybody with the feeling of worry and uncertainty, it has made many point fingers as who is to blame when it comes to this. This track is a reminder that a lot of the divisiveness that society has seemed to embrace over the last few years could’ve possibly been prevented if we would all just take a step back and realize who is actually formulating all this polarization.

“Chess” is from Rhoads’ new album ‘When You Close Your Eyes, Do You See A White Jesus?’ that has been in the works for quite some time. “I have spent over a year on an album that I believe is relevant and beautiful and I can’t reconcile just shelving it until a more opportune time.”

Like the lyrics, the music video can also be tied to the programming of societal norms that we all experience.

While 2020 hasn’t worked out like we had all planned so far, Rhoads has lots to look forward to. While his new album is certainly a monumental moment in his life, it’s not the most important event of the year. In January, him and his wife welcomed their new daughter Ziggy into the world. This was something that Rhoads has been looking forward to for quite some time. “As far back as I can remember, I knew I wanted to have a little girl one day.”

To stay up to date on all things surrounding Rhoads, visit him at www.ksrhoads.com.

His new single “Chess” from his forthcoming album ‘When You Close Your Eyes, Do You See A White Jesus?’ is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!