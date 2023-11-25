4 Kacey Musgraves Collaborations That Will Put You In the Holiday Spirit

In 2016, country singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves delivered her first album of holiday-themed songs. A Very Kacey Christmas bridged the gap between releasing her second record, Pageant Material, and her award-winning crossover LP, Golden Hour.

Since the arrival of A Very Kacey Christmas, Musgraves has treated fans to even more seasonal delights. Her 2019 star-studded holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, offered a mix of familiar originals, beloved classics, and fresh new material.

We’ve curated a short list of stellar collaborations from Kacey Musgraves’ past holiday projects worth revisiting.

1. “A Willie Nice Christmas”

One of Musgraves’ best original holiday tunes, “A Willie Nice Christmas,” is a playful tribute to the aforementioned country music legend. The tropically-tinged tune features guest vocals from the man himself, Willie Nelson, which adds to the song’s festive magic.

2. “Glittery”

This heartfelt duet with pop star Troye Sivan was one of many highlights of The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. “Glittery” is a love song sprinkled with holiday imagery, which celebrates the kind of spark that can light up the darkness of winter. Just a few months after delivering this Christmas treat, Musgraves and Sivan joined forced again for their blazing pop track “Easy.”

3. “Present Without a Bow”

Propelled by a groovy horn section, “Present Without a Boy” is an enchanting and bubbly collaboration between Musgraves and Leon Bridges. The pair’s softly blended vocals offer a message of love and devotion and an acknowledgment of how the presence of a loved one makes all the difference during the holidays.

4. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Musgraves and Lana Del Rey put a fresh spin on a seasonal classic during their highly-anticipated performance for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. The genre-bending vocalists bring an effortless charm to “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” reinforcing the song’s message of longing for togetherness.

