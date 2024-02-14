Kacey Musgraves Pulling “No Punches” as She Talks Inspiration Behind Her Upcoming Album ‘Deeper Well’

While Kacey Musgraves is a top name in country music, at one time, she, like many artists, was hoping for nothing more than to find her footing in the music industry. Back in 2007, she even competed on season 5 of Nashville Star. Although a powerhouse singer, Musgraves finished seventh in the competition. But jump forward till now, the singer holds numerous awards, including seven Grammys. She won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan. Recently, the star discussed her newest album Deeper Well, and finding that perfect sound.

Speaking with Apple Music 1 about her new album, which is set to hit shelves on March 15, Musgraves explained how the music focused on her divorce from Ruston Kelly. “That album was definitely a more specific thing. It was post-divorce, it was really specific to that relationship, and it was something, creatively, that I felt like I really needed to do. And it was me playing with different harsher sounds and synths and stuff, and having fun.”

Although admitting that she had little idea about the direction she wanted to take, Musgraves continued, “I think I was craving a bit of some softer songs. I didn’t even know what I wanted to do, but I knew that I wanted to get back to that organic wooden instrument place and just no punches pulled. Not that I ever tried to do that, I’m just saying just songs, classic songs.”

Fan Praise Kacey Musgraves

While diving deeper into the inspiration behind Deeper Well, the singer pointed to the origins of country music. Musgraves said, “I’ve found more of a connection to my softer side, my roots, like some of the Americana, the folk, the country, some of the stuff, really the warmth of that. I felt drawn to that. And I felt like I was in a softer place myself after ‘Star-Crossed’ and going through a divorce and doing a lot of therapy and honestly falling in love again and opening myself back up to the human experience. These songs just kind of started coming out.”

Besides sharing some art from her new album, Musgraves gained high praise from fans as she received over 370,000 likes. Fans wrote, “WELCOME BACK QUEEN!!! I love you to the moon and back and I’m endlessly proud of you and your heart!!!”

