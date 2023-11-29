5 Country Christmas Albums You Need to Be Listening to This December

Few artists can escape the allure of the Christmas album. Each year a new pack of festive records come out, each with their own renditions of classic tracks. Almost every genre feeds the holiday album beast, but we have an affinity for the country Christmas releases. Below, are five Christmas albums from country stars that you need to be listening to come December.

1. White Christmas – Martina McBride

Martina McBride adds her unique flare to a host of Christmas classics on White Christmas. We wouldn’t say that McBride makes leaps and bounds forward with this album, but sometimes all you need is the familiar favorites done right. McBride hits that mark tenfold.

2. Christmas in My Home Town – Charley Pride

Conversely, if you’re looking for a Christmas album that throws a few curveballs, check out Christmas in My Home Town by Charley Pride. Mixed in between covers of holiday classics like “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” are original tunes. Pride experiments with his sound a bit on this record, turning the country flavors down a notch. Nevertheless, this is a worthy Christmas listen from a country great.

3. Country Christmas – Loretta Lynn

Don’t get us wrong, the melodies and production of Loretta Lynn‘s songs are enticing enough, but it’s really her personality that we’re here for. The singer/songwriter had a unique vernacular that none of her peers could recreate. Even her album Country Christmas features her distinctive voice. I mean, who else would sing a song titled “To Heck With Ole Santa Claus?” Only Lynn with her tongue-in-cheek humor could pull it off. Elsewhere are covers of holiday staples. Lynn makes quick work of them, using her lilting vocals to usher in the festive season.

4. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show – Kacey Musgraves

If you’re looking for something a little more contemporary, check out the accompanying album to The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. Musgraves taps a number of friends to help her ring in the holiday season including Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey, and Leon Bridges. Each track lives in the spirit of classic variety shows from the ’60s. Underneath all the fanfare though is Musgraves’ crooning vocals and deep emotion. One highlight is Musgraves’ original track “Christmas Makes Me Cry.” With this song, she says what so many of us are thinking: the holidays can sometimes suck. If you too are ever feeling a little bittersweet about the ending of another year, take this album for a spin.

5. Once Upon a Christmas – Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

It’s hard to beat the duo of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Their perfect partnership has been displayed on a number of projects, but one of our favorites is Once Upon a Christmas. Parton and Rogers sing joyfully on each of the nine tracks, shoulder-deep in Christmas spirit.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)