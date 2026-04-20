Kacey Musgraves Debuts New Willie Nelson Collab at Coachella: Calls on “Everybody’s Favorite Grandpa” To Help Shade “Modern Dating Behavior”

What better way to promote a new album than to perform at Coachella? That’s exactly what Kacey Musgraves thought when she took over the Mojave stage for the massive festival. On May 1, Musgraves will celebrate the release of her newest album, Middle of Nowhere. Featuring collaborations with Billy Strings and Miranda Lambert, Musgraves even teamed up with Willie Nelson for the story of “Uncertain, TX.” Showcasing the new song at Coachella, it seemed that Musgraves had little time for “f***boys.”

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For any singer, getting the chance to work with Nelson is a dream, milestone, and honor. Not only an icon in country music, but Nelson’s voice also defined the era of outlaws. And even in his 90s, he continues to share his love for music and the life of a free spirit.

When needing the perfect narrator for her song, Musgraves knew just the singer to turn to. “I had to have Willie on this song. He’s like the patriarch of truth in so many ways. It was important for him to be the narrator, because that song, ‘Uncertain, TX,’ while it is about a real town in East Texas, I had fun imagining that it’s this place where people can never really actually make up their minds.”

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Kacey Musgraves Needed A “Gangster” For All The “F***boys”

As for the inspiration behind “Uncertain, TX”, Musgraves admitted the name might be fake, but the people were definitely real. “Is it a town full of f***boys where accountability is optional and you just swipe, swipe, swipe and slide to the next option?”

In a time where relationships start and end with the flick of a finger, Musgraves leans into the chaos of modern love, turning frustration into sharp, relatable storytelling. “The song is an acknowledgement of that very transient modern dating behavior after what I went through, and the perfect person to help throw a little bit of shade to that is everybody’s favorite grandpa, Willie Nelson. He might even be a great-great-grandpa, but he’s also a gangster.”

With Middle of Nowhere only a few days away, fans were already praising “Uncertain, TX”, writing, “Love the traditional country & Spanish style. This album is giving PM2.0.” Another person wrote, “The accordion gives it this Latino vibe that is just chef’s kiss.”

With a little sass and a lot of truth, Musgraves isn’t holding anything back this time around. And with Nelson along for the ride, she’s not pulling any punches.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)