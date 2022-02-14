Kanye West and Longtime Collaborator, Friend, Kid Cudi Have Public Falling Out

Kanye West (Ye) and Kid Cudi have publicly fallen out over recent social media rantings over the actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

Cudi, a longtime collaborator of West, is also a close friend of Davidson, who is reportedly dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West took to social media to reveal that Cudi will not appear on his upcoming Donda album because “he’s friends with you know who” and continued, “We all speak in Billie language now,” referring to his recent dispute with pop star Billie Eilish.

In response to West’s post, Cudi responded in the comments, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on [your] album [you] fuckin’ dinosaur… Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about [your] albums since I met you.”

Separately on Twitter, Cudi continued, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. Bye.” Cudi followed up his post with “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit [your] life.”

The back and forth continued with West posting “I just wanted my friend to have my back, the knife just goes in deeper,” in a now-deleted post, including a photo with Davidson’s face crossed out.

In a follow-up post, West shared another image of himself facing off against Davidson in a Marvel-style poster with the caption “United we stand. Divided we fall.” In the image, West has superimposed images of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future behind him, while Davidson has Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift with another post saying “Who will win?” Both posts have been deleted.

The most recent feud follows the pair’s 2016 rift after Cudi criticized West and Drake for using multiple songwriters for their songs. “Don’t never mention ’Ye name,” said West, on stage during his tour for The Life of Pablo. “I birthed you. I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two black men in a racist world. I wore skinny jeans first.” West later said “Kid Cudi is my brother,” and called him “the most influential artist of the past 10 years.” In 2018, Cudi and West collaborated again on Kids See Ghosts.

Cudi has been friends with Davidson, who has coincidentally hung out with him, West and Kardashian in the past, for nearly a decade. “Cudi’s the best out of all of them,” said Davidson in a 2016 interview. “He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.”

West recently took to Instagram again thanking people for their support.

“I don’t have beef with Kim,” said West, who shares four children with Kardashian “I love m family so stop that narrative. I’m not giving up on my family.” West added, “We have a public relationship because we are public figures, so to the public and to the press sometimes people call me crazy, but to be in love is to be crazy about something. I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentines.”

West’s 11th album Donda 2 is scheduled for release on Feb. 22, and features artists DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, DJ Premiere, and more.

Photo: Kanye West (Def Jam Records); Kid Cudi (Republic Records)