Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Signs Music Deal

North West is ready to make it big. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 12-year-old-daughter has signed to Gamma, Larry Jackson’s independent music company, sources told Rolling Stone.

The outlet additionally reported that the tween has been spending time in the recording studio.

Gamma, which launched in 2023, has worked with artists including Mariah Carey and Usher. More notable for North, though, is that her dad has teamed up with the company to release his next album, Bully, on March 12.

North’s focus on music isn’t exactly a surprise. Back in 2024, North appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s single “Talking / Once Again.” She also rapped in both English and Japanese on FKA Twigs’ song, “Childlike Things,” last year.

It seems that North is going to be working on her own music in 2026, though. In January, North took the stage alongside Ye to perform several songs. One of those tracks was “Piercing My Hand,” which North later released as a single on Feb. 6.

Like her parents, though, North doesn’t seem to be sticking to one medium. The tween is also rumored to be starting a fashion empire.

According to three filings obtained by People, Kim applied for a trademark for the company name NOR11 on her daughter’s behalf. Per the outlet, the applications were for a variety of clothing and accessories.

North West Opens Up About Her Inspirations and Aspirations

In a 2024 conversation with her mom for Interview Magazine, North confirmed she was starting a clothing line, and revealed the decade and people behind her fashion sense.

“I like streetwear and the ’90s,” she said, before mentioning “Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” as her biggest inspirations.

As for her favorite song, North pointed to Tyler, the Creator’s “I Don’t Love You Anymore.” She also counted the rapper as one of her three favorite artists, alongside Yuno Miles and Nicki Minaj.

As for what she wants to be when she grows up, North told her mom, “I don’t know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now.”

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images