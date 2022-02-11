Kanye West to Boycott Coachella if Billie Eilish Doesn’t “Apologize” for Perceived Travis Scott Slight; Eilish Responds

Oh, Kanye. What are you doing?

In the artist’s latest headline-grabbing, face-palm-inducing statement, West on Thursday (February 10) has demanded that pop superstar Billie Eilish apologize to rapper Travis Scott for what West perceives was a recent slight by Eilish towards Scott at a show.

The background: at a recent performance, Eilish stopped the show in Atlanta to make sure that an audience member was safe. The news item, of course, comes in the wake of the Houston tragedy at the Astroworld Festival during a Travis Scott show in which a number of concert-goers were trambled and died.

Since then, Scott has issued apologies but he is also facing lawsuits given that he was onstage when the tragic events took place.

But in the wake of all this, West is not happy with Eilish, who said at the Atlanta show, after offering an inhaler to a distressed fan: “We’re taking care of our people”

In a recent Instagram post, West says Eilish has “dissed” Scott, though Eilish never mentioned him by name.

West Wrote, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.’”

West continued: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

West added, “And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish responded a few hours later in the comments of the post, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

As the story made its way around the globe, more reactions came out, including one of the Astroworld victim’s family members telling West he’s off base. Rolling Stone editor in chief Noah Shachtman shared that news on Twitter, writing, “Astroworld victim’s family to Kanye: you’re being ‘idiotic.’“

As Variety writer Chris Willman pointed out on Twitter, this isn’t the first time West has tried to bully a young female artist. West’s demand hearkens back to his feud with Taylor Swift.

Willman wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Kanye vs. Billie: Good thing he doesnt have any documented prior history of trying to publicly order young women around”

In other Eilish news, the singer and her brother FINNEAS recently spent time in Washington D.C. at The White House with President Joe Biden ahead of a planned concert in the area.

The POTUS tweeted about the meet-up, saying, “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

