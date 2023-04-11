Kanye West, Fivio Foreign Preview New Collaboration

Fivio Foreign may be the perfect fit to reintroduce Kanye West to the world.

This past weekend, Foreign made an Instagram post that included a song preview with West. In the clip, Foreign is seen in the studio listening to the track, which opens with a quick Kanye verse where he raps Everyone know it / And I’m not, no I’m not going / Everyone knows it. Check out the snippet in slide 5 below.

Fans have not heard much from West musically since his antisemitic tirade in October 2022. An affair that lasted multiple days and several on-screen interviews, West cost himself contracts, industry relationships, and much more. However, one of the only celebs to stay in his corner was Fivio Foreign, who told Hollywood Unlocked at the time that he would not turn his back on West.

“He supported me when nobody supported me,” he said. “I was always getting support, but he supported me. He just got some things he gotta figure out… But that’s still my friend.”

The only song that has been released that includes vocals from West since this fiasco is Canadian rapper Sean Leon’s November single “BURN EVERYTHING.”

Throughout 2022 before this, though, West not only released his Donda 2 (February 2022) album exclusively on his Stem Player device, but he also collaborated with some of the most notable names in hip-hop. These joint efforts included two songs from Pusha T’s April album It’s Almost Dry, landing on Kentucky singer Vory’s June LP Lost Souls, connecting with Lil Durk and Cardi B for the single “Hot Shit,” and offering a guest verse on The Game’s “Fortunate.”

Additionally, many songs from Donda 2 were reprised as tracks for other artists. “KEEP IT BURNING” featuring Future ended up making the track list of Future’s April 2022 album I Never Liked You. “True Love” featuring XXXTENTACION was eventually released as a single that May. And most notably, “City of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys became the lead single for Foreign’s July debut album B.I.B.L.E., which West executively produced.

“City of Gods,” which peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, was the second collaboration between West and Foreign. “Off the Grid” from Donda (2021) reached No. 11 on the Hot 100, and saw Foreign hold his own on a song that included mainstream rap icons like West and Playboi Carti. It’s evident now that “Off the Grid” sparked a fruitful relationship between the two emcees.

Currently, it is unclear when or if Fivio Foreign will release the song he just teased with Kanye West. But if he does, he would surely be returning the favor to West, who helped bring attention to Foreign in the first place with “Off the Grid.”

