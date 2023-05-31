Kanye West Joins Fivio Foreign for New Song “Concussion”

New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign released a surprise eight-song, YouTube-exclusive mixtape on Wednesday (May 31) titled Without Warning, which was also accompanied by a 15-minute mini-documentary. His first project since his July 2022 debut album B.I.B.L.E., Without Warning includes a collaboration with Kanye West on its third song “Concussion.”

The West and Fivio joint track sees the former open the song with a fiery verse, where he notes that his naysayers have motivated him in his absence.

They counted me out, gonna react

Somethin’ all for cussin’, it only help the percussion

It only help the progression, it only made the aggression

It made me more aggressive, it made me more impressive

It made me feel the pressure, God made me feel the pressure

One of West’s first appearances on a song since his antisemitic tirade in October 2022 and its subsequent fallout, “Concussion” was first previewed by Fivio in early April. Posting a clip of the song, Fivio lets fans hear West’s Everybody knows it bridge, which leads into the lengthy Fivio verse that ends the track.

Fivio and West’s friendship has continued to grow since West included the 33-year-old on his momentous 2021 album Donda. Their collaboration for the album “Off The Grid,” which also featured Playboi Carti, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then, in early 2022, the two connected again for “City of Gods” with Alicia Keys, which was meant West’s now-scrapped Donda 2 album. Ultimately, “City of Gods” would be used as a single for B.I.B.L.E., which was executively produced by West. The song peaked at No. 46 on the Hot 100.

In the aftermath of West’s tumultuous actions last year, Fivio continued to stand behind him, evident in an October 2022 interview he gave to Hollywood Unlocked.

“He supported me when nobody supported me,” he said. “I was always getting support, but he supported me. He just got some things he gotta figure out. …But that’s still my friend.”

Since “Concussion” was not released commercially on all digital streaming platforms, it is unlikely that the song will chart just as “Off The Grid” and “City of Gods” did. But, as a signifier of West and Fivio’s unique bond, the song is another lively, assertive banger that the duo can add to their growing list of collaborations. Listen to “Concussion” below.

