Kanye West Reportedly Planning Listening Party for Upcoming Album

When Kanye West released his most recent studio album Donda in August 2021, he increased anticipation for the project tremendously by hosting several public listening parties beforehand at arenas in Atlanta and Chicago. Then, when he planned to follow up the LP with Donda 2 in early 2022, he hosted a listening event in Miami—though the album never earned an official release on digital streaming platforms. Now, it seems like another album party from West could be on the way.

On Sunday (October 8), Roman newspaper Il Messaggero reported that West is looking to host a show at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Per the article, West has not decided on whether to do the show on October 13 or October 20, but that his “staff have already visited and approved the area.”

For the past several weeks, West has been crafting his currently untitled upcoming album in Italy. Additionally, per reports, he has been accompanied by R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign in these sessions, as the duo could also look to put out a joint album in the near future.

Further corroborating these rumors, Ty Dolla was actually spotted in Italy on Monday at a club where he stood behind the DJ booth playing the song “New Body,” which he and West crafted years ago. Leaked multiple times over the past half-decade and including a feature verse from Nicki Minaj, “New Body” was meant to land on many of West’s previous albums like Jesus Is King and Donda, though it never saw the light of day. However, with this new video clip, fans will likely presume that “New Body” could land on either West’s new solo album or his LP with Ty Dolla.

Ty Dolla Sign playing new version of New Body at club with @ausxtaylor pic.twitter.com/VpOqcMQxSi — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) October 11, 2023

This is not the first time recently that Ty Dolla has previewed a collab with West at a club. In late July during a trip to Geneva, Switzerland, the singer reportedly played a different song he and West made in their Italy sessions, where West could be heard rapping: The industry don’t like me, tell them pussy n****s likewise.

As more and more updates continue to come in, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Kanye West has something momentous brewing. And with this most recent story, it seems Italy will be the first to get a taste of whatever the iconic Chicago rapper is cooking up.

