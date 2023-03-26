Kanye West Claims He’s No Longer Antisemitic Thanks to Jonah Hill

Kanye West says he’s no longer antisemitic.

Why? Because he recently watched actor and comedian Jonah Hill in the 2012 comedy, 21 Jump Street.

West, the award-winning rapper, and producer and much-maligned fallen public figure, took to Instagram on Friday (March 24) to make the admission.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” wrote West. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Hill, who has two Jewish parents, starred in 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum and Brie Larson.

The statement comes a few months after West’s massive fall from grace, in which he challenged his former shoe partner Adidas saying they would keep him on even if he said antisemitic things. West has also been vocal publicly about battles with his wife, Kim Kardashian, over custody. He’s also cancelled partnerships with the Gap and other fashion companies.

But that’s not all. West no longer has a record contract, he was dropped by his talent agency and his forthcoming plans for live shows have all been halted. As a result, West has lost over a billion dollars and counting.

The Anti-Defamation League, in the wake of these events, said there were at least 30 hate incidents linked to West and his unabashed, unhinged public claims.

West’s recent Hill-themed Instagram post has since seen about 2.5 million “likes” and comments that include, “We love a king who corrects himself” and “You are such a [clown].”

What this means for West’s future and possible reclamation remains unclear.

