Kanye West Revamps 2024 Presidential Campaign

In mid-April, a source who works at Kanye West’s Yeezy brand claimed that West had put a stop to his 2024 presidential campaign, which the rapper last discussed in November.

However, less than a month later, West now seems to be back on the campaign trail. On Monday (May 8), TMZ reported that West’s campaign treasurer Patrick Krason resigned.

“I have notified the campaign of my resignation and they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days,” Krason wrote in a message obtained by TMZ.

This news came just four days after West named British right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his Director of Political Operations. The May 4 report of Yiannopoulos’ appointment also revealed that West’s campaign fired his two political advisors Nick Fuentes and Ari Alexander, although they were offered unpaid positions on his election staff.

“As you may know, I have been in Los Angeles for the past week with Ye, discussing his presidential aspirations,” Yiannopoulos wrote to Fuentes in an email obtained by TMZ. “The result of those discussions is that I will be taking the reins once again as director of his political operations. Your services on Ye’s exploratory team are terminated as of this letter.”

Following the Monday resignation of Krason, Yiannopoulos told TMZ that he and West are “cleaning house and professionalizing Ye’s political team.”

In 2020, West ran for president on behalf of the Birthday Party, which he appeared to create himself. In the past few months, though, West has not made any official statement regarding his campaign, so it’s unclear which party YE24 will run under.

In the midst of reshaping his staff, West is battling lawsuits from both Adidas and former teachers from his school Donda Academy. Additionally, a new BBC documentary titled We Need to Talk About Kanye will release at some point this year, as it will provide never-before-seen insight regarding West’s recent presidential campaign efforts.

