The Weeknd and Snoop Dogg Battling for Ownership of Hockey Team 

The Ottawa Senators from Ontario, Canada, are officially up for grabs. The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Reynolds are all chomping at the bit to purchase the national hockey team.

The award-winning actor was the first to display his interest by attending multiple games throughout the season and meeting with NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman. Reynolds also confirmed the news in November on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I am trying to do that. It is very expensive,” he declared. “I need a partner with really deep pockets. It’s called a consortium when you form a group together to buy an entity. It’s a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or daddy.'”

Reynolds is already an owner of the professional soccer club Wrexham A.F.C.

Snoop Dogg recently declared that he would purchase the Ottawa Senators for more than $1 billion alongside a group led by film producer, Neko Sparks.

“This ain’t no joke or no gimmick. Or an image or likeness play,” the artist told The Athletic. “This is a real ownership play. And Snoop will put his foot in the town. Once we started talking and building, we formed a plan to partner up and say, ‘Let’s do this together. Let’s join forces and try and get the Ottawa Senators.’ We can make a difference in Ottawa and the NHL.”

The Weeknd is also pulling power moves to buy the team. Over the weekend (May 6), the “Blinding Lights” artist placed a bid on the team. The singer teamed up with Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group to win over the league.

The deadline to bid on the popular sporting team is May 15. As of right now, seven groups are in the running for the Ottawa Senators.

