Kanye West to Launch Yeezy Clothing Brand in Gap Stores

A year after Kanye West first unveiled his Yeezy clothing line for sale online at Gap with a glossy, cobalt blue puffer jacket—which sold out instantly, followed by T-shirts, hoodies, and a black puffer as well as the entire Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection—the rapper is now offering his full Yeezy collection in Gap retail stores.

The Yeezy x Gap collection, which features T-shirts, hoodies, hats, cargo pants, and sweatpants, will make its brick and mortar debut at the Gap store in Times Square in New York City. The Times Square pop-up will also feature the original Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection, as well as the newer Yeezy x Gap pieces.

The products will be available from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. on July 21 at the Times Square location, and will be available in select Gap stores throughout the U.S. at a later date, according to the retailer. The Yeezy collection hitting the London Gap store is also in the works.

“Gap’s Times Square flagship store has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design,” read a statement by Gap. The Yeezy Gap Instagram page also teased a video, featuring some of the Yeezy designs.

Last week, West also teased the Yeezy x Gap news and shared more on his collaboration with the retailer. “I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores,” wrote West in a post that has since been removed. “We’ve had two of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold $14 million worth of the perfect black hoodie at $80 a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times.”

On June 29, West’s company Mascotte Holdings recently filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for use of “YZYSPLY,” an abbreviation of Ye’s Yeezy Supply website, for retail stores and “on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services.”