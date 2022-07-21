H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

H.E.R. is scheduled to star in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special on ABC, airing live on Dec. 15.

The R&B singer, real name Gabriella Wilson, will take on the lead role of Belle in the production, directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, taped in front of a live audience. The two-hour special will reimagine the classic Disney story and marks the first time a woman of Filipino and African-American heritage will play the role of Belle onscreen.

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity,” said Chu in a statement. “We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of when Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. In 1992, the “Beauty and the Beast” theme song won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and the animated film also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy,” said H.E.R in a statement. “The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle. I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors, Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

