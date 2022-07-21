Beyoncé Reveals Track List for Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé has revealed the track list for her forthcoming seventh album Renaissance, out July 29, her first album since Lemonade in 2016.

The 16-track album features contributors including, Drake, Jay-Z (credited as S. Carter), Skrillex, Tems, Big Freedia, The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Mike Dean, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Syd, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, No ID, Hit-Boy, BloodPop, and AG Cook, according the Apple Music page for the album.

Following the release of the house-infused “Break My Soul“—which reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 songs chart, marking the artist’s 20th Top 10 as a solo artist—Beyoncé revealed the cover art for the album, inspired by a photograph of Bianca Jagger entering Studio 54 on a white horse on her 30th birthday in 1977 and John Collier’s 1897 Lady Godiva painting.

After releasing the artistic Renaissance cover, Beyoncé went on Instagram to elaborate more on the inspiration behind the photo.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she said. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle—and to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance track list

1. I’m That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off the Sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

Photo: Parkwood Entertainment