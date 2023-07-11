Karol G’s “WATATI” Hits No. 12 on the Latin Digital Song Sales Chart

About a month ago, Karol G released her song WATATI featuring Aldo Ranks for the Barbie soundtrack. The lyrics to the track are in Spanish, but they have now been translated into English.

Videos by American Songwriter

The English lyrics read, Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time/ A lot of smoke/ Aguardiente to get dizzy/ Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time a lot of smoke/ Aguardiente to get dizzy.

The translation continues, And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world/ Knows that dancing you’re a murderer/ And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world/ Knows that dancing you’re a murderer/ The hands to the air, the pum-pum to the floor/ With the hands on the hips/

Whoever moves it as they want pays/ But move, well. To the floor, to the floor/ To the floor, to the floor/ To the floor, to the floor/ Go lower, go lower/ Go lower, lower, lower.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Announces New Track Off of the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

As the song goes on, the lyrics read, That bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come/ Move it there/ I know you’re active and I’m at 100/ Let’s continue/ Moving that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come/ Move it there/ I know you’re active and I’m at 100/ Let’s continue/ Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time/ A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy/ Papi, let’s go to the club to have a good time/ A lot of smoke, Aguardiente to get dizzy/ And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world/ Knows that dancing you’re a murderer/ And wow, dance all the way to the floor, that the whole world/ Knows that dancing you’re a murderer.

The English version of the lyrics concludes with, When I see you dance to the floor, mami/ My heart begins to fulfill at once/ The guys in the club tell me: “Aldo, represent”/ The Bichota has mambo on those hips/ When she begins to move that bam-bam-bam and I come, come, come/ Move it there/ I know you’re active and I’m at 100/ Let’s continue/ Dancing with the people in the club/ The smoke, the aguardiente, girl, I don’t feel my head/ Pass me the water that’s on the table/ To drink it all because I want to get refreshed/ If you want the party to continue/ Let’s go to the after party until it’s morning.

WATATI is performing well, hitting No. 12 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart. Karol G’s single is the second song to be released from the Barbie soundtrack, following Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night.” Barbie: The Album will be released on July 21.

(Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)