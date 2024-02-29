Kate Bush Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador, Makes Rare Announcement

Kate Bush has made a rare statement to announce that she has been chosen as the 2024 Record Store Day U.K. Ambassador. Record Store Day occurs on April 20, with Paramore as the U.S. Ambassador.

In celebration of the title, Bush will reissue “Eat the Music” on 10″ vinyl. Initially, it was set to be the first single off of The Red Shoes from 1993, alongside “Lily” and “Big Stripey Lie.” Bush put out a statement extolling the benefits and virtues of vinyl, per a report from Pitchfork.

“What a huge honour to have been asked to be Ambassador for this year’s [U.K.] Record Store Day. It really is a great privilege,” she began her statement. “Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise? It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that! I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide.”

Kate Bush Shares Her Love of Vinyl Ahead of Record Store Day

Bush continued, “In the same way that some people like to read a book on Kindle but also want to have a book as a physical object, a lot of people like vinyl and streaming. Both have different appeals. The added bonus of vinyl is that it encourages people to listen to albums. An art form that I’ve always thought can be treasured in a unique way.

“An album on vinyl is a beautiful thing, given a strong identity by its large-scale artwork. There’s a much more personal connection with the artist and their work,” wrote Kate Bush. She then commented on her vinyl release and the process. “It’s been fun putting designs together for some of the previous RSDs. This year’s design echoes the cancelled release of ‘Eat the Music’ as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes,” she wrote.

“The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print. The title, ‘Eat the Music,’ is meant to be a playful nod to ‘If music be the food of love, play on,’ from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

“Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up. What’s new? This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you.” She concluded her message with her “very best wishes.”

Featured Image by RB/Redferns