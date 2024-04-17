Kate Hudson Reveals Title, Release Date For Her Upcoming Musical Debut

Kate Hudson is living out Penny Lane’s dreams. In January, the Almost Famous star dropped her first single, “Talk About Love,” with a little help from her 5-year-old daughter. On Wednesday (April 17), fans got their first look at the cover art and title for Hudson’s debut album.

Kate Hudson Drops First Track, Album Title on Social Media

Hudson shared a photo of the cover for her debut album, “Glorious,” to social media. Quite simply, the cover looks like spring. It features Hudson lying down, closed eyes turned upward to the sun. An orange flower dangles tantalizingly above her.

“I have been waiting so long to finally say this…” the Glass Onion star wrote in the caption. “My album, Glorious, will be out May 17.”

Hudson also dropped the album’s first track, “Gonna Find Out.” In a statement to People, the Oscar nominee described the number as “sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless.”

“And especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you’ll just show up and be open,” she said. “I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover.”

‘Glorious’ Has Been Years in the Making

Calling music “her first creative love story,” Hudson said she has been writing songs since her teen years. However, it took the forced solitude during March of 2020 for her to put those songs out into the world.

The Hollywood star collaborated with Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes on the album, which she says led her to “the core of who I really am.”

“I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” said Hudson, 44, in a statement. “But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready.”

Kate Hudson making an album? I’m here for it! pic.twitter.com/5BLBZpNOTk — Alli 🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@thisonesforalli) April 17, 2024

Fans are more than ready, too. “So excited for everyone to finally hear the magic you’ve been cooking up [after] all these years!!” one Instagram user commented.

Below, another user chimed in: “IM READY SINCE before you started making the album.”

For her part, Hudson can’t wait to bare her soul. “When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I’ve spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I’m not sure I’ll be able to stop talking about it,” she told People.

