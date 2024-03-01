Kate Hudson Discusses Facing Fears and Rejection in Pursuit of Her New Music Career

With parents like actress Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, Kate Hudson seemed to be born to be a performer. And much like her parents, that is exactly what she did as she starred in films like Fool’s Gold, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Glass Onion, and Almost Famous. But her stardom didn’t stop on the silver screen as she also published non-fiction books. And continuing to expand her career, the actress recently stepped into the music industry with her song “Talk About Love.”

On January 30, Hudson decided to face her fear and share her musical talents with fans. Speaking with E! News about taking the first step, she said, “For me, with music and songwriting, it was time. It was a great fear of mine to be rejected for my writing. You know, why put myself out there so vulnerable?”

While branching into the industry, Hudson wasn’t alone as she wrote the song with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Veteran songwriter Linda Perry also helped the actress find the right words for “Talk About Love”. Always having a love for music, Hudson explained how she held herself back for many years. “Over time you realize, and as you get older, that’s the very thing holding you back. And taking risks is part of (what) has been a thrill for me, which is why I want to be an artist and why I’ve always put myself out there.”

Kate Hudson Urges Dreamers To “Keep Going”

Besides wanting to take more risks when it came to her career, Hudson insisted at the heart of her music career, she wanted nothing more than to be inspired. Not wanting the validation, she continued, “Do it because you love it, not because you’re expecting some sort of validation – I just got that point.”

With Hudson spending years in the entertainment industry, the actress also took a moment to share some wisdom for those looking to take that first step. “I would say to the younger kids is, ‘What moves you? What is the actual purpose of all this?’ If it’s seeking the outside, then you’re going to get hurt. But if it’s a drive, if it’s a calling, keep going.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)