Actress Kate Hudson Strikes Music Deal, Sings Debut Single With 5-Year-Old Daughter in Adorable Video

More than two decades after her breakout turn in “Almost Famous,” Kate Hudson’s transformation from groupie (excuse me, Band-Aid) to rock star is now complete.

Hudson, 44, officially launched her music career with a little help from her young daughter. A recently released TikTok video showed the “Glass Onion” star and 5-year-old Rani Rose lip-syncing in unison to Hudson’s debut single, “Talk About Love.”

In a post to her personal Instagram account, Hudson gushed that she was “beyond excited” for fans to finally hear the track, which she co-wrote with Linda Perry and Danny Fujikawa.

The single, out Jan. 30, arrives a little more than a year after Hudson revealed plans to release her first-ever full-length album. Hudson officially announced her new career direction during a December 2022 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Reuniting with Her First Love

As it turns out, Hudson has more in common with her free-spirited, enigmatic “Almost Famous” character than fans ever realized. Calling music “her first creative love story,” Hudson said she has been writing songs since her teen years. However, it took the forced solitude during March of 2020 for her to put those songs out into the world.

“Lockdown reminded me to have no creative regrets in life, take chances, don’t let anyone determine why or when you chose to put art in the world, be fearless in moves you make,” Hudson wrote in a December 2023 Instagram post. “Might be time… 2024 gonna be fun.”

Hudson co-wrote every song on the project, which Variety recently named among its most anticipated albums of 2024. She is managed by Sandbox Entertainment, which handles some of country’s hottest names, including Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini. However, if “Talk About Love” is any indication, Hudson’s debut will remain firmly on the pop-rock side of the spectrum.

Hudson has yet to disclose a release date or title for her first foray into pop stardom. Nevertheless, do not presume she is abandoning Hollywood entirely. Variety reported last week that Hudson will star in Mindy Kaling‘s upcoming Netflix comedy series, which is set in the front office of a professional basketball team.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” also received an executive producer credit on the project, in which she will star in as a woman who is appointed as the president of the fictional Los Angeles Waves.

